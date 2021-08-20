Local first responders prepare for Tropical Storm Henri

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Deputy Fire Chief Andy Breen said the Northampton Fire Department is getting ready for Hurricane Henri by potentially adding extra people onto the shift.

“We’re checking all our equipment, which we check daily anyways, and make sure we have extra pumps just in case it turns into a significant rain event for our area,” he told 22News.

Breen said for the most part there are not many issues on the roads in Northampton when it comes to flooding. However it can occur in the area surrounding the Oxbow, it all depends on the water levels of the Connecticut River.

“We were getting all the rainwater coming down the river but we haven’t really haven’t had any significant events with the exception of I believe last Thursday with the thunderstorms,” he said.

While the fire department gets ready for the weekend, there are some steps you can take to stay safe:

If you see a road that’s flooded: turn around, don’t drown. You never know how deep the water may be

If the rain brings along wind, Deputy Chief Breen warns to avoid any power lines that might be brought down

If you have a generator make sure it’s outside and that you’re following the manufacturer’s instructions

“Just stay safe and if you don’t have to go anywhere just stay home and just ride the storm out,” said Breen.

Breen added while he doesn’t expect this to be a multiple-day event, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on what you need for your house this weekend.