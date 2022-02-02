Local flower shop moves from online to brand new storefront

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – A local flower shop has transitioned from selling online only to now opening a storefront at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton.

These flowers are different from what you might buy at chain store. These flowers are grown and harvested from farmland in Hadley, making them really as fresh as they could possibly be.

Flower Shop ‘Many Graces’ has joined Thornes Marketplace in Northampton with a new store front.

Offering customers fresh flowers grown right here in Hampshire County.

Rebecca Maillet, the founder and lead farmer of Many Graces states, “We’re just really excited to be here and be able to showcase what we can bring to our own community from our own farm.”

Many Graces began selling their flowers online only but decided they wanted to expand.

The storefront hosting a soft opening to the public this week, just in time for Valentines Day.



“I think folks are really familiar with the farm to table movement as it relates to food. What we hope to do is offer a little bit of education about why it’s so important to have the same philosophy when we thinking about flowers,” Maillet says.

Maillet says these flowers are grown to follow organic practices and have a much smaller carbon footprint than flowers sold at stores that purchase them from out of state. And since the flowers are so fresh, they will last a lot longer once you bring them home.

This soft opening lasts until February 14th. The Grand opening will be on March 1st.