Local food pantries in need of donations this winter

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local food pantries are in need of donations as the cold weather returns to western Massachusetts.

Donations are needed for food pantries throughout western Massachusetts, especially now in the winter. Hunger affects those most vulnerable in our community, especially the very young and the elderly.

For those individuals in low-paying jobs or on fixed incomes, difficult choices must be made between paying the rent or mortgage and putting food on the table.

And as the cold weather continues, food pantries in the region usually see more visitors. Since last July, the Community Survival Center in Springfield has seen 20 new families come in.

“People are still working two and three jobs,” said Mary Cassidy, executive director at the Community Survival Center. “Many people coming to the pantry are employed, but it’s not enough for feeding your household.”

Executive director, Mary Cassidy said they see on average, 500 people each month. One hundred and forty-seven are seniors and 156 are children. Although Cassidy said she hasn’t seen an increase in people this winter, the need for donations is still there. And it’s not just for the food pantry.

Cassidy added, “We take donations for our thrift shop and our fill-a-bag program. That’s important because that’s half of our operating budget right there. So, if you have clothing, shoes, glasses, dishware and you are not using them. Bring them in. That’s a big help too.”

The Community Survival Center serves Ludlow, Wilbraham, Hampden and three Springfield neighbors which include Indian Orchard, Sixteen Acres, and Pine Point.

The community survival center is the only one in the area and sees about 100 families a week. That’s why your donations are so necessary.