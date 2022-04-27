EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A baby formula shortage is being seen across the country since the beginning of this year.

22News contacted local grocery stores, including “Big E” in Easthampton and a manager there confirmed they are seeing the shortage in their store.

Reports are indicating that a recall back in February of baby formulas, including “Similac Alimentum” connected to infant illness, is making the shortage worse.

Health experts warn parents to not dilute the baby formula with water as it can have a serious medical impact on a baby. They also suggest parents try a generic formula if their baby doesn’t have allergies or protein problems.

If a baby goes without formula for a few days they can suffer from dehydration and become malnourished.