GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby High School boys basketball star Nate Breault entered Friday’s contest aiming to reach 1,000 career points.

Granby hosted Sutton in the round of 32 statewide tournaments with tipoff at 6:30 pm. Nate entered the matchup just three points away from the 1,000 career point milestone.

“It’s a big accomplishment for me,” Nate said. “It’s going to be a weight lifted off my shoulders, but the wins are more important. A win tonight makes us go onto the next round and that’s the most important thing.”

Nate drained a three-pointer within the first five minutes of the game to reach his 1,000th career point. Granby would go on to win by a final score of 51-39.