Local homeowners show their Halloween spirit with haunted houses

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts homeowners know how to get into the spirit of Halloween.

John Breen and his family in South Hadley spent weeks putting finishing touches on their authentic-looking haunted house for the neighborhood children.

The front yard display at their home on West Summit Street was inspired by the positive response to Breen’s Christmas season decorations. He put the same passion into bringing the best of Halloween to his neighbors.

John achieved this multi-media effect of ghosts bursting through the wall with his adept use of digital technology. John told 22News it took a while to mount this impressive display.

“A couple of weeks, a couple of weeks for Halloween, definitely a lot of thinking about it,” said Breen. “Before that, but two weeks of physically being out here putting it together.”

The spirits of Halloween also led 22News to Beacon Avenue in Holyoke. Where Steve Maloney and his sister Nancy count the days before Halloween.

Every year they treat the neighbors and passersby to their elaborate expression of what a home for this observance should truly look like.

Maloney told 22News, “We loved Halloween since we were kids and when we were younger we had nothing and now that we’re older this is what we give back to the neighborhood. We pass out candy, we have a good time.”

Just two of the Western Massachusetts homes that express Halloween so eloquently. Marvels of imagination and creativity which benefit entire neighborhoods.