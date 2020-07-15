Local hotels step up on cleaning measures to protect guests, employees

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is a college city. It usually brings in big business for surrounding hotels.

But, as more people stay home, the city’s hotels have seen a drop in overnight stays. Regional Managing director at The Fairfield Inn, Jeffery Hoess-Brooks, told 22News he typically sees 80 to 90 percent capacity this time of year.

But due to the ongoing pandemic, he’s only seeing about 10 to 20 percent. Hoess-Brooks said staff is working double-time to keep the rooms clean, to make sure any guests who do check-in feel safe and comfortable.

“We try to leave a minimum of at least 24 hours before another guest occupies that room,” he assured. “Every hard surface is sanitized and wrapped down including remotes, any hard surface in the room. Anything in the room that was left behind by the guests such as towels amenities are definitely taken out.”

The pool and fitness room are open at The Fairfield Inn. But there are some new rules and guidelines that guests need to know: it is by appointment only and only one person is allowed in at a time.

“Between guests, we allow at least a half-hour to sanitize all the equipment. All pool towels are not left in the room, same as the exercise room, they are given out at the front desk so there are no towels in the area that can be touched by other guests,” Hoess-Brooks continued.

The Fairfield Inn never closed during Gov. Baker’s stay at home order. The hotel was taking in essential workers at the time.