Local Jewish residents celebrate the third day of Hanukkah

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Today is day three of Hanukkah and local Jewish communities are using the day to teach young children about Judaism.

The Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy in Longmeadow welcomed children of all ages to their multi-day Hanukkah celebration.

The afternoon was filled with activities including games, crafts, cookie making, and storytelling.

The children all worked together to assemble a 6-foot menorah out of Leggos, a piece that they will unveil and light later on this week.

“What’s beautiful about it is, that we can all participate and share with the message of Hanukkah which is to bring light into the world, so we are going to be lighting it this coming Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the Longmeadow Shops.”

Rabbis at the LYA helped to teach young children about the true meaning of Hanukkah. Showing them that when a candle is lit in the dark it can light up the world.

Christmas night Jewish families all across the world will light the 4th candle on the menorah.