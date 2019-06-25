Local kennels offer many amenities to pets while their owners are on vacation

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s recreation time at the Valley Inn for Pets in Hadley, where nothing is too good for the 60 dogs and 20 cats enjoying a holiday while their vacationing owners take their own elsewhere.

Veterinarian, Dr. Ted Diamond opened the Inn for Pets as an extension of his animal health facility when hotels for pets became popular around 20 years ago.

“People want to feel like they’re leaving their pets in a comfortable spot, having as much fun as they are while they’re on vacation,” Dr. Diamond said.

Pet owners have become increasingly concerned about their pets’ vacations being as lavish and filled with amenities as theirs, and have made those concerns known at the Valley Inn.

“The request was that their dog be in our Hawaiian-themed destination,” Andrea Jarrett explained. “So he got to go to ‘Doggie Hawaii’ while his family went to human Hawaii.”

Michelle Cornelius of Agawam told 22News that she’s never really that far from her lovable lab Ellie, even when she’s on vacation and Ellie is relaxing in Hadley. “Another added benefit is we can see see how she’s doing because the camera’s in the play yard and in each room we can check on how she’s doing.”

And as their owners are pampered at their vacation destination, the pets also enjoy the good life during their time away from home.