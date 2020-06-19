Local leaders host virtual discussion on Alzheimer’s disease research

(WWLP) – Local leaders and advocates held a discussion Thursday night on the path to a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Association and New Hampshire Chapter hosted a virtual town hall featuring U.S. Senator Ed Markey.

Senator Markey is a leading member of the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s disease, dedicated to a multi-billion-dollar research program to find a cure by 2025.

We know right now that five-million families have Alzheimer’s within their immediate family, and by the time we reach the retirement of all the baby boomers, there will be 15 million, 15 million baby boomers will have Alzheimer’s if we don’t find the cure. U.S. Senator Ed Markey

Also included in Thursday night’s discussion, challenges faced by those living with dementia and their caregivers, especially during the pandemic.