1  of  2
Breaking News
State: All Holyoke Soldiers’ Home veterans with Covid-19 have recovered Part of I-90 W in Russell closed due to tractor-trailer crash

Local leaders host virtual discussion on Alzheimer’s disease research

Hampshire County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – Local leaders and advocates held a discussion Thursday night on the path to a cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

The Massachusetts Alzheimer’s Association and New Hampshire Chapter hosted a virtual town hall featuring U.S. Senator Ed Markey.

Senator Markey is a leading member of the Bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s disease, dedicated to a multi-billion-dollar research program to find a cure by 2025.

We know right now that five-million families have Alzheimer’s within their immediate family, and by the time we reach the retirement of all the baby boomers, there will be 15 million, 15 million baby boomers will have Alzheimer’s if we don’t find the cure.

U.S. Senator Ed Markey

Also included in Thursday night’s discussion, challenges faced by those living with dementia and their caregivers, especially during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today