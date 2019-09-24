Local leaders urging residents to participate in 2020 census

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The 2020 census is right around the corner, and local leaders are trying to emphasize the importance of ensuring you’re counted.

A census 2020 kickoff event took place Monday evening in Northampton. People who attended learned how the canvassing is conducted, and why the federal government holds a census every ten years.

Representatives pointed out the census helps determine fair representation in Washington, helps with redistricting, it helps with public safety and allocation of public monies.

Patrick Beaudry of Pioneer Valley Planning Commission told 22News, “For each person who doesn’t participate in the census, we lose over $200 a year in grant funding. And that compounds over the ten years that we have to live with that count.”

Postcards will be sent out in mid-March. The postcards will direct you to an online portal to report your census data.