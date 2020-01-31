Legislators, B’nai Israel members discuss pressing issues at luncheon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire county legislators on Beacon Hill heard today from members of the Jewish community at Congregation B’nai Israel in Northampton.

This is the seventh year local legislators have come to B’nai Israel to help carry forward the issues presented by Rabbi Justin David and his congregation.

More than 100 Jewish leaders had the attention of legislators including Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega and Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Rabbi Justin David told 22News the core issues that Jewish leaders were addressing during the luncheon.

“Immigrant rights, economic justice, climate change, food justice, anti-racism, and prison reform, those constitute our core issues,” Rabbi Justin David told 22News.

Friday was the 8th annual legislative luncheon where the Jewish congregates had access to their lawmakers on a range of issues.