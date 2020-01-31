1  of  2
Breaking News
State, local officials investigating deadly house fire in Springfield Search warrant pending as Enfield Police investigate newborn baby’s death
Watch Live
Senate will not allow witnesses in the impeachment trial of Trump

Legislators, B’nai Israel members discuss pressing issues at luncheon

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire county legislators on Beacon Hill heard today from members of the Jewish community at Congregation B’nai Israel in Northampton.

This is the seventh year local legislators have come to B’nai Israel to help carry forward the issues presented by Rabbi Justin David and his congregation.

More than 100 Jewish leaders had the attention of legislators including Holyoke State Representative Aaron Vega and Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton.

Rabbi Justin David told 22News the core issues that Jewish leaders were addressing during the luncheon.

“Immigrant rights, economic justice, climate change, food justice, anti-racism, and prison reform, those constitute our core issues,” Rabbi Justin David told 22News.

Friday was the 8th annual legislative luncheon where the Jewish congregates had access to their lawmakers on a range of issues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories