Local legislators visit UMass solar energy farm

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A local solar energy equipment supplier spoke to legislators on how to integrate solar power with active local farms on Monday morning.

Hyperion Systems, LLC spoke with Senator Jo Comerford, State Representative Natalie M. Blais, and State Representative Mindy Domb about the compatability of solar arrays and farm production.

They also viewed the solar farm at the University of Massachusetts Crop Animal Research and Education Center in South Deerfield from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

“So the idea of creating a dual-use system is allowing them to either grow crops or graze animals under these solar panels while obtaining energy from the sun at the same time.” -Bob Skalbite, UMass Farm Manager

Hyperion Systems has several solar array projects in western Massachusetts, including ones in Hadley, Whately, and Williamsburg.