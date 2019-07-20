Local marina expecting more visitors on Saturday, Sunday

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday’s hot, humid weather sent many people to local lakes and rivers to cool off.

22News visited South Hadley’s Brunelle’s Marina where we learned what supplies are needed onboard a boat before leaving the shore.

The family-run business is expecting to see a packed marina this weekend with very hot and humid temperatures in the forecast.

Brunelle’s Service Manager told 22News that officials from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Coast Guard, and local police departments have been patrolling the water to ensure everyone’s safety, especially on weekends.

“Just make sure you have all your stuff, like a fire extinguisher, your life vests, a throw ring; stuff that you need to have,” James Brunelle explained. “I would definitely have it on your boat for this weekend.”

With lower water levels, Brunelle told 22News, remember to drive carefully and look out for sand bars.

And for those of you planning on taking a dip in the water, be sure to keep an eye out for boaters.