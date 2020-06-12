Watch Live
Local municipalities receiving grant money to help expand outdoor activity

Hampshire County

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Five million dollars in grant money is being divvied to help towns and cities in Massachusetts turn streets into space for outdoor eating and shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MassDOT’s Shared Streets and Spaces grant will award municipalities between $5,000 and $300,000 to make improvements where needed to help businesses meet the state’s re-opening guidelines.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News, “I think it gives people more confidence that they are going to be interacting with these businesses in a social distance way, in a safe way, and also that the merchants aren’t on pins and needles to revamp or pivot their business model in very small spaces.”

Mayor LaChapelle added that Easthampton will be applying for the grant.

The city is considering using the money to help fund the Transportation Improvement Project for Union Street or making improvements to the public infrastructure on Admiral Street to enhance the outdoor space for commerce and activity.

