Local nonprofits team up to harvest produce for people in need

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several volunteers gathered Tuesday night to lend a hand and help alleviate hunger.

Residents of Christina’s House, a non-profit offering transitional housing for women and their children who are homeless, teamed up with Rachel’s Table to help harvest leftover produce from Next Barn Over Farm in Hadley.

All of the produce picked was donated to both the residents of Christina’s House and other area agencies and nonprofits. The process of picking leftover produce is known as gleaning.

Rachel’s Table typically offers gleaning opportunities to local non-profits throughout the harvest season, which ends in November. Rachel’s Table Gleaning Coordinator Razz Cacho told 22News about the importance of harvesting leftover crops.

She said, “It feels important, it feels necessary. There’s like 23 million food-insecure people in this country, and we waste a third of the food we produce. So, let’s get the food where it needs to go because we have plenty of it.”

Rachel’s Table is a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts. Its mission is to alleviate hunger and to reduce waste of our food resources in western Massachusetts.