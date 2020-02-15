Northampton art gallery unveils new name after 40 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Don Muller Art Gallery in Northampton unveiled a new name and logo for the first time in its more than 40 year history.

Mayor David Narkewicz was on hand for the unveiling, speaking about the importance this gallery has had to the city for a decade.

Gallery owner Maya Maclachlan has worked in the store for 20 years and took over as owner seven years ago. She decided Friday night was the night to make the store her own, as the town reflected on 40 years of service.

“I think because it has a long history, we have been in the valley for so long,” Maclachlan told 22News. “It’s been a staple for the community. I’m just really grateful o be part of such a vibrant city.”

Promptly at 6 p.m. Friday, the gallery unveiled its new identity alongside a champagne toast.

Freshly-named Beryl will continue to serve the Northampton community with quality jewelry and art for years to come.