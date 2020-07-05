Local organization honoring Dalai Lama’s 85th birthday with free meal drives

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Regional Tibetan Association is honoring the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with multiple food drives.

The food drive is part of the “2020 Thank You, his Holiness the Dalai Lama Year.” The Dalai Lama is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and is considered a global icon of peace, compassion, and religion.

The Regional Tibetan Association of Massachusetts and the Cathedral In-the-Night, First Churches in Northampton partnered in an interfaith event where they honored the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama by providing free hot meals to those in need.

This is the fifth year that the community will be serving free meals to those in need in western Massachusetts. 22News spoke with one organizer who said the message of the Dalai Lama is to spread love and compassion to others.

“His message is we are all in this together and in times of difficulties and challenging times we really need to take care of the people who need it the most,” Thondup Tsering said.

The organization will honor the Dalai Lama with an official ceremony Monday at the Peace Pagoda in Leverett with prayers followed by a reading of the Massachusetts state citation by Senator Joe Comerford.

More free meal drives will be taking place this week: