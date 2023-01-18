CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest Coaching Academy on Resilience and Trauma (CART) is to welcome the Massachusetts Association for Mental health (MAMH) and a team of western Massachusetts community organizations to support child trauma awareness and resiliency work.

A total of $20,000 is to be granted for this effort. From a field of 24 community team applications statewide, the team is one of 6 that have been selected. All members of the group are to participate under the authority of Trauma-Informed Hampshire County (TIHC), a network that helps to address the impact of trauma and promote healing.

Amherst Community Responders for Equity, Safety and Service (CRESS), Community Action of Pioneer Valley’s Healthy Families, and Northampton’s Families with Power are more involved members. All of the teams are to be trained by CART. Which will teach them about trauma, foster healing, and build resilience to support children and families in Massachusetts.

“Understanding the impact of trauma is essential to promote mental wellness, at both a community and individual level,” said Jenifer Urff, MAMH director of knowledge dissemination and technical assistance and TIHC member. “We’re excited to support Trauma-Informed Hampshire County as it continues to educate and promote trauma awareness and responsiveness in Western Massachusetts.”

“The opportunity to participate in CART allows us to expand our membership and the reach of our successful training on trauma and resilience,” said TIHC Coordinator Ruth Ever. “Equally important, we’ll have an opportunity to meet and collaborate with teams from across Massachusetts to build trauma-informed communities.”

“Most of the people CRESS engages with have experienced trauma of some kind, and it is critical that our community responders understand the important ways that trauma affects them,” said Earl Miller, CRESS Director. “CART will help our responders gain critical knowledge and skills we can use in our own work, and it gives us the opportunity to help educate the parents and families we have the privilege to engage with.”

A CART grant for Hampshire County is to help with the THIC team expansion of members. Along with the reach of its community-based trauma training, the Resilience Roadshow, to parents and caregivers from diverse families through training offered to school-based and other community organizations.