Local organizations raise over $7,000 for Dana-Farber

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Two local organizations teamed up this year to support the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

TommyCar Auto Group and the Hampshire County Sherriff’s Office partnered to raise over $7,000 for their No Shave November campaign.

Co-owner of TommyCar Auto Group, Carla Cosenzi, and Sheriff Patrick Cahillane presented the check on Tuesday to a representative from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The check was donated at the Northampton Volkswagen dealership in Northampton.

Cosenzi told 22News they raised the money in honor of their father Tom Cosenzi, who passed away from a brain tumor, “We have been raising funds for Dana Farber Cancer Institute since our father passed away in 2009, and we started working with the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office last year in an event called No Shave November so I’m really thankful for our partnership, this year we were able to raise over $7,000 for Dana Farber Cancer Institute.”

TommyCar Auto Group and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Department wanted to thank everyone who got involved and donated during such a difficult year.