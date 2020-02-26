Local pastor explains the meaning of Ash Wednesday

1  of  2
The Rev. Ethan Jewett, with Saint Clement’s Episcopal Church, places ash on Tracey Dougherty’s forehead in front of a Starbucks Coffee at the corner of Chestnut and 19th Streets in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a time when Christians prepare for Easter through acts of penitence and prayer. Jewett said he placed ash on just over 600 worshiper’s foreheads. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent in Western Christian churches.

Many churches around western Massachusetts Wednesday night are holding services to recognize the day.

Lent is the six week period leading up to Easter and it’s one of the most important times of the year for many Christians around the world. It lasts 40 days, not including Sundays, and is a season of prayer, penance, and fasting in preparation for the Easter season.

Edwards Church in Northampton is holding a service. Pastor Michael McSherry told 22News, “It’s called Ash Wednesday, traditionally Christians make the sign of the cross on their forehead or the back of their hand with ashes. Ashes are an ancient biblical sign of penance.”

Lent is also a time where people usually give up something whether it’s candy or alcohol.

