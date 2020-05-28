Local philanthropist creates, donates sculptures to Look Memorial Park

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) — Look Memorial Park placed the last piece of a tree sculpture series by Longmeadow resident and philanthropist Harold Grinspoon.

The 90-year-old along with his creative team designed, created, and donated the four sculptures for display in the park. Madeline Calabrese of South Hadley is the creative director of the team. She told us Grinspoon’s goal is to create enjoyment and spark creativity in on-lookers.

“He wants it to be about what you see and enjoy,” said Calabrese. “He doesn’t want you to guess what he meant by it—he just wants you to enjoy it. Whatever you see, whatever you feel—however you engage with it that’s what makes him happy.”

The sculptures:

“The Beauty of Nature,”

“Windows”

“Entwined”

“Chroma Quartet”

The sculptures are all constructed from found and reclaimed trees and branches. They are placed throughout the park to be seen and enjoyed as part of the park’s on-going commitment to the natural environment.

“The timing couldn’t be any better, said Jilian Larkin, the executive director of Look Memorial Park. “So many people are stuck inside. So many people—their lives have changed. We are just hoping this will bring a little bit of joy and happiness during this really difficult time.”

The pieces will be on display in the park for two years. Grinspoon plans to continue to create his sculptures with his team in an expansive studio workshop located in Agawam.