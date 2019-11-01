Local pizza sales increase on Halloween

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Halloween is a big night for candy, but it’s also a pretty big night for pizza.

According to Pizza.com, Halloween is one of the top five pizza sales days of the year. We called a number of pizza shops in our area, and they confirmed they were slammed with orders before families started heading out for trick or treating.

For some, pizza on Halloween is a holiday tradition.

Chloe Cardoso of Northampton, told 22News, “Pizza, salad, pepperoni, mushroom, things like that. Usually fun foods or quick foods at a restaurant or takeout.”

The other top pizza sales days are News Years Eve, New Year day, the night before Thanksgiving, and of course Super Bowl Sunday.