AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts police departments are announcing the details for next month’s Drug Take-Back Day.

Some departments will have temporary locations set up at places like Wildwood Elementary School in Amherst, and Smith Vocational High School in Northampton.

If you can’t wait until then, contact your local police department to see if they have a drop box available.

This year’s event is set for Saturday, April 24.