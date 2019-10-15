Local police departments team up for food drive

GRANBY/SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Local police departments are teaming up to take down hunger.

Granby and South Hadley Police are holding their first annual cops for a cause food drive. You can drop off non-perishables in the lobby of either department,

In Granby, you can give food to any officers you see about town. The food will benefit the Granby to go program, and the neighbors helping neighbors food pantry.

Officers will be collecting donations until November 3, and a food drive will also be held at South Hadley High School on November 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.