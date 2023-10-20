NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the release of two American hostages, locally people from across western Massachusetts gathering today at the rotary in Northampton, calling for an end to the violence overseas.

Part of their calls demanding for a ceasefire in Gaza and the killing of innocent people, 22News spoke with Protestor Jodi Miller about the cause, “To bring in humanitarian aid to stop the violence and to stop the killing of the innocent people in Gaza. And as Jewish people in particular we’re here to say we don’t agree with this, we don’t agree with the Israeli government policy and this is certainly not something that’s happening in our name.”

More than 2 million residents of Gaza are still waiting for much-needed deliveries of aid via the southern border crossing with Egypt, amid a growing humanitarian crisis. Tomorrow will mark two weeks since Hama’s violent attacks on Israel – prompting the start of the war.