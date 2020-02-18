Local real estate brokers seeing an increase in business due to mild temperatures

by: Stephen Underwood

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As this winter has seen more mild temperatures, there have been more home buyers across western Massachusetts.

In most cases, potential homeowners wait until the spring, but the little snow means increased business for real estate brokers.

David Murphy of Broker Murphy’s Realtors Northampton told 22News, “We have more buyers in the marketplace right now, so there’s more people out there looking. We’re very weather dependent here. Nice winter, easy winter, more people shopping.”

Murphy also said that because more people are shopping, fewer homes are available. He urges potential buyers to look sooner rather than later, as a busier shopping season now means fewer homes on the market later on.

