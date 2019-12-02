Local residents brave first major snowstorm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Snow continues to fall through western Massachusetts.

Despite the snow and cold, downtown Northampton was bustling with people out and about, walking along Main Street Sunday evening.

But people braving the snow to drive….not so much.

“I don’t want to drive over there so that’s not going to happen.”

Jim Flannery told 22News, he had plans to go out Sunday night, but was forced to cancel because of the snow.

He said he’s trying to stay positive though, “My plans are ruined but the night still has some life to it.”

Others wanted to take a walk in the winter wonderland to visit some stores but even that didn’t work out as planned.

“No we’re kind of disappointed we wanted to come out and walk in the snow but all the stores are closing,” Becky Mongeon said as the snow piled up on the cars. “Definitely bundle up, get some gloves, get a big old jacket.”

Good advice there as the storm is expected to last through Tuesday morning.