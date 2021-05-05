Local residents celebrate Cinco De Mayo

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s May 5, which means many people celebrated the Mexican holiday of Cinco De Mayo as the state continues to reopen.

In the United States, Cinco De Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican-American culture and heritage.

Local restaurants are usually very busy around the holiday, but last year during the pandemic, many were closed or unable to have indoor dining service.

This business in Easthampton were happy to welcome patrons back for the special holiday.

Philip Pallante, Manager of La Vercuzana in Easthampton told 22News, “Oh it’s great. One of the things about La Veracruzana is the heart of all the people in the restaurant, getting together with family and friends and eating family-made food, so it’s awesome.”

Cinco De Mayo commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory against the French on May 5, 1862.

It’s often confused with Mexican Independence Day, which is celebrated in Mexico from September 15 to 16.