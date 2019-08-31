Local residents enjoy beautiful day at Three County Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a beautiful day Saturday to go to the Three County Fair in Northampton.

Hundreds of people were soaking up some sun while they ate food from vendors and enjoyed amusement park rides.

22News spoke with one Northampton man who said that this fair deserves a lot of recognition because of what it has to offer.

“Small town fair, right in your backyard, lots of fun, lots of stuff for the kids, great food, great entertainment,” said Sunny Shulka.

Organizers say this is the oldest operating fair still continuing in the U.S. It has been running for 202 years.