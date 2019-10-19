Local residents gather for 5th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Activists of all ages gathered in Ware on Saturday for its fifth annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk.

The Ware River Valley Domestic Violence Task Force sponsored the walk, meant to shed light on the complexities of abusive relationships.

Taskforce coordinator Monica Moran wants the walk to show victims of domestic abuse that they are not alone.

The group was joined by students from the Ware High School Domestic Violence Task Force.

Young people nationwide represent the highest risk for relationship abuse. Monica Moran told 22News that abuse doesn’t start out physical in relationships.

“Even when you’re young sometimes it doesn’t start out physical. People only use physical abuse if they need to,” said Moran. “So, when someone is controlling where you go what you where who you talk to, those are the relationships we are worried about and that’s what our teens understand and are teaching the community about.”

Moran also added that there are resources available locally for victims of domestic violence.