Local residents get out on the water, enjoy warmer weather

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – An absolutely beautiful day to get out on the water and do some boating this weekend, and that’s what many did Saturday afternoon on the Connecticut River.

The Connecticut River at Brunelle’s Marina in South Hadley was filled with boaters, taking advantage of this late-spring weather.

“My best friend of 20 plus years is taking me out for my birthday,” an excited Megan Hartmann said.

Not only did Megan’s best friend take her out for her birthday — she surprised her with a cruise on the Lady Bea.

“Love being out on the water,” Megan told 22News. “This is actually a surprise. When we pulled in I got super excited, I’m like ‘are we going out on the water, in the sun?’ and that was the case so, I’m thrilled.”

22News also jumped on board the Lady Bea with Captain James Brunelle, the birthday girl, and others who wanted to get out on the water.

That’s where crews met with boater Tom Kane of Belchertown. Although Kane owns a boat, he decided to a take ride on the Lady Bea Saturday.

Kane said he hasn’t been able to get his boat on the water yet this season because the water is still too high and he doesn’t want to risk any damage to his boat.

“Last year we were out on the river three weeks prior to this, now this date we aren’t in the water yet,” Kane explained. “We are worried about debris. We have a boat but we don’t want to risk it so we came out on the Lady Bea.”

Captain Brunelle said it’s been a pretty slow start to the season so far because of the weather and rough water conditions.

“Current is moving pretty fast you can see it coming down river,” Brunelle told 22News. He recommends, “As of right now, it is not the greatest boating day although it might be warm and nice and it looks good, there is a lot of debris coming down the river.”

That being said, that didn’t stop many from enjoying the water even if it still was a chilly 65 degrees.