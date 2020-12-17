Local residents stock up on liquor ahead of expected snowstorm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As people start getting out of work Wednesday night, essential businesses will see a last-minute rush of shoppers before the expected snowfall.

With many bars and restaurants having to reduce hours or close entirely, State Street Wines & Spirits in Northampton told 22News they’ve seen a significant increase in business throughout the pandemic and they expect the same Wednesday night.

“We’ve been kinda snowed in for nine months now,” said owner Rick Starkey. “The second the flakes start to fall people trickle in so they can get what they need to make hot cocktails at home, such as hot toddy’s things like that so they can hang out inside and just relax.”

Starkey said the more popular items before a snowstorm tends to be whiskeys, bourbon, and red wines.

He expects the evening to be the time of night where you can see the longest lines at the package stores.