Local residents take chilling dive to raise money for refugee children

LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly two dozen of the heartiest souls in western Massachusetts began the New Year by slipping into their swimsuits and taking a bracing polar plunge Wednesday afternoon.

They shared their Polar Plunge at Musante Beach in the Leeds section of Northampton, raising money for the Northampton based Palestinian House of Friendship.

This was the first Polar Plunge for Bob and Annmarie Flaherty of South Hadley. It’s an experience they’ll never forget, “It was breathtaking, literally, literally breathtaking, would you say, very cold.”

This was the second annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for the Palestinian House of Friendship. They raised $1,500 one year ago, but expect this latest event will bring in $5,000.

Their fundraiser helps Palestinian children living in refugee camps.