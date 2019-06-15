Local residents take part in nationwide “Day of Action” calling on Trump impeachment

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens gathered in Hampshire County Saturday demanding change.

A Trump impeachment rally was held at Pulaski Park in Northampton Saturday afternoon. The rally was part of a nationwide “Day of Action” calling on congress to act on the impeachment of the president.

22News spoke with a protester, as well as a Trump supporter, who explained why they attended the rally.

“Even without the Mueller Report there’s been enough direct evidence that he’s done right in front of our faces to warrant impeachment,” William Bassham argued. “It’s time for the leaders and Democratic party to actually take some action and do their job.”

Trump supporter Steve Kane told 22News, “I still think Trump’s doing a good job. He’s got his ups and downs like any other president has and I’m just here checking it out.”

Congressman Jim McGovern, State Senator Jo Comerford and State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa were among those who spoke at Saturday’s rally.