NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A restaurant in Northampton is also showing support for Ukraine.

Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar located on Crafts Avenue is setting up its fundraiser. The restaurant will be cooking up a new meal special this coming weekend. All proceeds from the dish will be donated to organizations supporting Ukrainian refugees. 22News spoke with the owner of Highbrow about why the situation in Ukraine resonated with him.

“Ukraine isn’t a third world country they have restaurants and boutiques and hair salons and I was just thinking about how I would feel if my building got blown up and my house is gone and I had to leave and your bank accounts are all frozen up,” said Andrew Brow, owner of Highbrow Wood Fired Kitchen and bar.

For those looking to stop in a donate without purchasing a meal, The restaurant will also take monetary donations.