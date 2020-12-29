Local restaurants prepare for quiet New Year’s Eve celebrations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local businesses are preparing for what could be a quiet New Year’s Eve night as the celebrations move to online platforms.

The co-owner of Fitzwilly’s says New Year’s Eve is usually a big night for them, however, this year, they’re not expecting crowds but he thinks his restaurant will still do alright. Fitzwilly’s has taken steps to promote the safety of their patrons, like spacing everyone out and installing plexiglass dividers.

They’ve also added ionizers to the air system to keep the fresh air moving. One thing that will certainly be different for people who are going out for New Year’s Eve is restaurants and bars will close by 9 p.m.

But Co-owner Fred Gohr says he feels most people wouldn’t be out that late anyway.



“After 8, 8:30 p.m. There are not many folks out anyway. People are coming out early and those that are coming out, grabbing a bite to eat or picking up some food to go, and you know getting home early,” said Gohr.

This as First Night moves their celebrations online.

