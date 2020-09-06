Local shoppers taking advantage of Labor Day weekend specials

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the Labor Day Weekend some local businesses are offering Labor Day specials and end of summer sales.

One customer who traveled across the state to Thornes Marketplace in downtown Northampton said she’s using the sales to buy clothes for school.

“I saw a jumpsuit that was really interesting to me and I love that style, so when I went in they said it was 50 percent off half the store and I was really excited,” Bailey Fox of Arlington told 22News.

People were going in and out of businesses at Thornes Marketplace to take advantage of some of the deals there with stores like Cedar Chest offering 50 percent off certain clothes and other products.

Some stores are even adding additional markdowns to items this weekend.

At Footbeats for women they are currently adding an additional 10 percent off of shoes for the holiday weekend on top of their summer shoe sale of 25 to 50 percent off.

One customer told 22News despite the sales, she wasn’t sure what to buy just yet. “We are just browsing, it’s fun to look around and it’s nice out so it’s fun to walk from store to store,” Arielle Caron said.

While shopping at Thornes, you are asked to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing by following the designated floor signs. Hand sanitizer is also made available at the entrances of Thornes as well.