Local skiers rejoiced at Northampton Lions Club annual ski and skate sale

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday’s winter weather proved to be the perfect incentive for buying winter sports gear.

The Northampton Lions Club picked a perfect day for their 60th annual Ski and skate sale at Smith vocational and agricultural high school.

There were plenty of customers in the mood for a season of winter sports. Dylan Marsh of Easthampton has visions of hitting the ski slopes.

Marsh told 22News, “I have to buy some skis, I’ve got a snowboard hat on, I ski some.”

In addition to the skis and the skates, Patrick Diggins Treasurer for the Northhampton Lions Club told 22News that the club also supplies fans of the winter outdoors with snowboards as well as snowshoes.

“It’s one of our biggest fundraisers, and this year we worked with the Northampton board of health to devise a plan wjhere we could still have it during Covid times,” said Diggins.

And with everyone following the rules of social distancing, winter sports enthusiasts would outfit themselves safely for the winter sports season ahead. And help the Lions club continue its community service through a successful fundraiser.