Local small businesses hope shoppers wait until Saturday to save on deals

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Small Business Saturday takes place every year highlighting local businesses but this year they need the support more than ever.

After a whole day of shopping big on Black Friday, many people will use the day after to shop small. Small Business Saturday follows Black Friday with more of a focus on smaller local businesses.

American Express created Small Business Saturday back in 2010, to help retailers during the recession. Ten years later, small business owners find themselves in another financial and health crisis as they are now trying to survive through a pandemic and are hopeful their shoppers will come out to support.

“The timing of it all has just been really difficult for us and all the other business in the community,” said Molly Rennie of 25 Central at Thornes Marketplace in Northampton. “Coming on Saturday and supporting small businesses is great to keep the economy going and help stay in business and bounce back a little easier.”

Although these businesses would like to see a lot of shoppers, they still need to put a limit on how many are in the store at one time. Cedar Chest at Thornes Marketplace told 22News the recent Yule Days gave them a preview of how to handle a holiday crowd.

“We learned a lot about how we can keep capacity counts happening consistently throughout the building,” said store manager, Dani Antes. “We have door monitors making sure people are obeying the COVID protocols as well. We keep a close eye and stay under our capacities on top of limiting who is allowed in the store.”

Cedar Chest and other stores also have added online shopping where you can select your item and pick it up to minimize risk.

Thornes Marketplace currently closes at 5 p.m. but for the shopping season starting later this week, those hours will extend to 7 p.m.