Local small businesses struggled during 2020 but also became creative

HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – 2020 was a year like no other, and it was especially difficult for those in the retail industry.

Similar to how 2020 was for every business, many storefronts at Thornes struggled but thought of new ways to safely serve their customers and are hopeful for a sense of normalcy in 2021. The 2020 holiday shopping season was much like the year itself, unlike any other and the sanitizing stations and capacity limits made it difficult to balance safety and sales.



“We had capacity limits that helped with social distancing but it prevented some people from coming out. That was a big hurdle there, how do we stay busy but keep it safe for everyone?” said Katie Rennie, a store owner.

New challenges resulted in new solutions at shops like cedar chest at Thornes marketplace, which went digital for the first time.



“We had a lot of online sales this year which has never happened before because we’ve never had an online store before,” Rennie told 22News.

Though the overall sales weren’t the same as the year prior, there was a new sense of appreciation for local storefronts.



“As this year was okay and terrible at times, we did okay. If anything it was more people showing appreciation, they were more likely to say something, thank us for being here and to thank our associates and be kind,” said Bridget Martin, an assistant manager. “People came out and said, ‘Hey we wanted to come out and support small and support local and help you guys get through.'”

Although 2020 didn’t go anyone’s way, there’s optimism for 2021.

“We’re going to keep chugging along and make it to the next side of all this and make it through 2021,” said the store owner.



The national retail federation reports that sales rose at a 3 percent rate during the holiday season.

The federation credits that increase due to a surge in online shopping.