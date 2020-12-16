Local stores feed the need for winter equipment before snow hits

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The lines were long at stores on Wednesday as residents prepare to dig out of what is expected to be significant snowfall.

From late Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon, many Massachusetts residents will be staying home, typical for 2020. But for the first time in a long time it won’t be because of COVID-19, but because of snow.

That was evident Wednesday afternoon as many hardware and equipment stores like Aubuchon Hardware and Fluery’s Outdoor Power Equipment had their snow items front and center and long lines at the register as a significant snowstorm is expected to come our way.

“Very busy, we’ve had lines since we opened at 7:30 this morning. Shovels, salt, sleds, propane, just the typical storm prep items,” Aubuchon Hadrware employee, Heather Brick said.

“We’re buying bags of sand so we can make it out of the driveway and get spark plugs for the snow blower,” said Northampton resident, Henry Reade.

By mid-day the owner of Fleury’s Outdoor Power Equipment, Steve Fleury, had about 20 snowblowers sold off their lot.

“They want it as fast as we can get it to them. They don’t want to miss out on that big storm,” Fleury said.

Whether old or new, Fleury said its important to check your snowblower to make sure it works before the flakes fall.

“Tonight make sure they at least start. Make sure it has gas, oil, and plenty of air in the tires,” Fleury said.

If you haven’t bought the essentials yet, you might still be in luck as many stores ordered extra inventory ahead of time to have enough for the last minute shoppers.

“We definitely stocked up on shovels, salt and sand. We knew it was going to be busy so we wanted to make sure we were well prepared,” Aubuchon Hardware employee Kristina Cohoon said.

Since there could be snowfalls upward of 10 inches, roof rakes are also an important item to consider.