AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court heard two arguments on Tuesday about whether or not the Biden Administration can legally forgive student loans. Roughly 26 million student loan forgiveness applications could be declined by the Supreme Court and now many have strong opinions.

Millions across the country and right here in western Massachusetts are left in a state of uncertainty after the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated they were deeply skeptical of the legality of the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness plan. The average student debt in America is over $35,000 and so for students at UMass Amherst, they’re hoping the Supreme Court sides with them.

“I think that student debt in general is just, I don’t think is a good foundation for anything cause me, personally, being a college student and already being in debt and it’s only my first semester so I’m already in the hole,” said Gregory Nekarurian of Westwood.

“I think debt relief is a great idea, everyone deserves it. I know that I wouldn’t mind some money being taken off of my student loans but it just needs to be more, though, out about where the money is coming from, and you know if we could actually do it properly without pulling it out of thin air,” said Gregory Vinitsker, a Sophomore at UMass.

Biden’s initiative would eliminate more than $400 billion in federal student debt but now it looks as though that decision is up to the 9 most important judges in America.

John Dobbin of Easton told 22News, “Supreme Court is like a system in place for a reason so I think I just trust the people in there to like make the right decision.”

Now whatever happens to President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan, it’s important to note that student loan payments are expected to resume either 60 days after the Supreme Court issues a decision on the relief program, or 60 days after June 30.