Local teen receives scholarship for Alzheimer’s Awareness Essay contest

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Emma Civello plays cello for nursing home residents with Alzheimer’s disease.

Civello was just named a second-place winner in the National Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay contest. She was chosen from thousands of students nationwide to receive a $2,500 college scholarship. Civello wrote about her experiences and the impact music has on people with Alzheimer’s.

She first began performing to earn community service hours for graduation but continued to volunteer even after her requirements were met. Civello told 22News that she feels honored to receive such a gracious reward.

“I feel really honored that I get to interact with people and share because I’m really passionate about classical music and playing for people who appreciate it and aren’t judging you, but people who are actually enjoying the music is really really fun,” said Civello.

Civello will be attending Smith College in the fall and plans to continue to play as often as she can.