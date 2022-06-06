EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – June is Pride Month, a time to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. One local theater is doing just that with a special drag show.

22News went to the Marigold Theater in Easthampton where they are gearing up to hold their 3rd annual drag show later this month in honor of Pride Month. Drag is a form of queer performance art and gender expression.

22News spoke with the event coordinators, who say it is imperative to have safe spaces here in western Massachusetts for queer artists and the LGBTQ+ community so they can come together to celebrate and express themselves freely.

“The community exists but there’s not really space for it. The bane of my existence living here my whole life was the lack of exposure to the community. Like I didn’t have another gay friend, or gay art, or gay culture,” said Andrew Curran, host and drag performer at the Marigold Theater.

“It makes you think like it doesn’t actually exist,” said Faolain Bobersky, drag show producer and performer at the Marigold Theater. “Drag doesn’t hide who you are, it reveals who you are. It’s a recognition of that artistry and it’s another opportunity for queer people to take up space in the public sphere which is past visibility, it’s to remind people that we are here all the time. When you are erasing us, this is what you are missing.”

And if you are interested in going to the event, it will be held on June 28th starting at 9 p.m. All are welcome to attend and even dress in drag!

Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Trans Asylum Seeker Support Network.