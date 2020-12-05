Local theaters address latest HBO, Warner Bros streaming deal

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a major deal between HBO Max and Warner Brothers, starting in 2021 movies will stream on the platform the same day they hit theaters.



22News spoke with George Myers, the general manager at Amherst Cinema. He said this deal is emblematic of a greater shift in the industry, but he doesn’t expect it to greatly impact local spots like his.

This would normally be the Cinema’s busy season with the academy awards creating a buzz. However, their physical location has been closed, only offering private screenings.

But online, the cinema is also streaming independent and world films. George Myers with Amherst Cinema says that while streaming is gaining ground there is still a solid group who love the movie theater experience.

Myers told 22News, “I know there is a great thirst from filmmakers and audience members to see a film on a big screen in a theater of course when it’s safe and to do it as safe as possible.”

The Cinema also received a grant to do some renovations while they were closed.

So, they’ll be ready to roll when it is in fact safe to reopen.