NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Turkey was hit by a strong earthquake earlier this week, which left massive damage in its wake and numerous families homeless and in need of aid.

On Wednesday, TommyCar Auto revealed that Halil Kuzo of Northampton Volkswagen, one of their very own sales consultants, has been adversely impacted by the tragic earthquake in Turkey. His entire family resides in the town that was affected by the earthquake.

According to a TommyCar Auto news release sent to 22News, his mother, father, brother, sister, aunts, uncles, and friends are all enduring this sorrow right now. They have lost everything, along with many others.

“To have this tragedy affect one of our very own is devastating to the entire TommyCar Auto Family. Our thoughts and condolences go out to all those affected by the earthquake in Turkey. We are committed to helping in any way we can and hope to make a positive impact in the lives of those affected by this tragedy,” said Carla Cosenzi, President of TommyCar Auto Group.

To help those in need, TommyCar Auto is collecting contributions of necessities such as tents, heaters, blankets, coats and jackets, diapers, baby wipes, winter clothing, winter gloves, power banks, and flashlights. Donations are being accepted at Northampton Volkswagen, 361 King Street, Northampton, MA 01060.