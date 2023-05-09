AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Locally-owned small business, The Humble Peach has been serving the Amherst community for the past year, and will be holding a celebration in that honor on Friday, May 12.

In honor of a year in business, the vegan bakery and kitchen will host a special event with free bakery cakes and champagne for attendees to enjoy. State Representative, Mindy Domb is also expected to be in attendance for the event.

Domb, who has represented the 3rd Hampshire District since 2019, was also the previous executive director for the Amherst Survival Center. In that role, she oversaw the basic needs organization’s roster of services, including a food pantry, fresh food distribution, food recovery program, community meals program, free health clinic, free community store, laundry facilities, showers and community space.

The event will start sharply at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12 at The Humble Peach, 174 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, Mass.