SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple local veteran organizations teamed up to recognize those who served in the Vietnam War. The event took place Tuesday evening at the South Hadley Public Library.

In 2012, President Obama officially proclaimed March 29 Vietnam War Veterans Day, and in 2017, President Donald Trump officially signed off on it. 22News spoke with the Post Commander of the South Hadley legion post.

“When I entered the Army in 1983, all of my sergeants were Vietnam Veterans and they really taught us how to soldier and taught us a lot about life,” Post Commander Brian Willette said. “For me, honoring them is a great honor for me.”

The event also included a wreath laying, rifle salute, and an honoring of the South Hadley residents who died during the Vietnam War.