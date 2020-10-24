Local volunteer group help beautify city of Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The front of Northampton’s Cooley Dickinson hospital is sporting a greener look Saturday.

Volunteers with the “Tree Northampton” group spent much of the day planting trees, many of them facing the highway.

It’s in keeping with “Tree Northampton’s” mandate to help beautify their city. Tree Northampton’s Executive Director Alicia Purdy says they’re pleased with the help they received from the city of Northampton fulfilling their mission.

Alicia told 22News “so the city of Northampton buys the trees and they provide all the materials, so the mulch, the water.”

The beautification team described themselves as volunteers in the service of the Canopy…